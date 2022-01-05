Iredell County contractor charged after reportedly taking tens of thousands from customer then not starting job

NC DHHS Flu
A woman said she paid Dale Lawrence Waite nearly $13,000 to perform some residential upgrades to her home, and after the contractor took the money, the job was never started
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Iredell County contractor was charged after reportedly accepting thousands from a customer, then not starting the job and avoiding all communication efforts.

A woman said she paid 61-year-old Dale Lawrence Waite, from Taylorsville, nearly $13,000 to perform some residential upgrades to her home, and after the contractor took the money, the job was never started.

Investigates said the contractor, Dale Lawrence Waite, quoted a price of 25,900 for the completion of the upgrades, and then requested a partial payment of $12,950, and told the woman that the money would be used to purchase materials to complete the job.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said that after five months had passed, Waite had not begun any work at the home, and had also ceased all communications with the woman.

During the investigation, detectives determined Waite had not performed any of the work at the woman’s home and had already spent $12,950 received from the woman.

Waite was charged with one count of Felony Obtaining Property by False Pretense.

Waite was arrested and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was served with the warrant and was issued a $2,500 bond.

Waite has been convicted of the following crimes: Four separate convictions of Simple Worthless Check and three separate convictions of Fail to File/Pay Income Tax.

