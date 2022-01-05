Hickory parents look for answers after they say their son was ambushed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The family of a 26-year-old shooting victim is reaching out to the public for help, and to get their son justice.

Michael Tucker was at his girlfriend’s home in Hickory in early December when a gunman approached the car he was in and fired 20 times. He died 20 days later.

The parents say they haven’t been able to eat or sleep since the shooting happened.

Their son, Michael Tucker, was unconscious most of the time at the hospital, but on Christmas Eve, he opened his eyes. His family thought they were going to get a holiday miracle – but that didn’t happen.

Tragically he passed away a short time after that.

His family describes Tucker as a loving and caring person and can’t imagine anyone being so angry with him they could take his life.

When the shots rang out on December 8th in a parking lot along 1st Street in Hickory, emergency crews were called.

Tucker was taken to Atrium Hospital via helicopter.

Hickory police were quick on the case, but say the leads aren't coming in as they should.

With such a populated area, someone saw something, and they need that person to contact them.

Tucker’s mom called this an ambush.

“He was a piece of me, so they took a piece of me away from me. And I’m never going to be able to get over this – never,” Detra Denials said.

Father Michael Tucker Sr. was equally distraught.

“I can’t understand what’s going on with this, how this happened, how this came about. This is like the worst nightmare ever,” he said.

There is a GoFundMe account set up to help pay the funeral expenses but only a fraction of what they need has come in so far.

The family is hoping for another miracle so they can lay their son to rest. If you’d like to contribute, you can find the link here. Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.