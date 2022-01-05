NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Fire destroys two-story home on Cascade Dream Court in Huntersville

Huntersville Fire continues to investigate what caused the fire.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A two-story home was reduced to just the frame after an early-morning fire Wednesday in Huntersville.

That fire was on Cascade Dream Court in Huntersville. Medic said no one was injured, as the family was able to get out safely.

By 5:30 a.m., Wednesday, the fire was under control, but the home was gutted, with only the frame remaining. A few vehicles were also destroyed.

Huntersville Fire continues to investigate what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper John Horton was killed in a crash Monday night in Rutherford County.
NC trooper, driver die in crash after trooper brother loses control of car
First responders were called to a crash on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte early Tuesday morning.
Two killed in crash on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte, woman charged with DWI
Some employees will work part-time at home and go into their offices a couple of days a week....
Some Charlotte companies changing return-to-office plans
Flights cancelled, delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Flights cancelled, delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
From December 27 to January 2, CMS is reporting 38 students and 119 staff have recently tested...
'I think they need to revisit:' Teachers urge lawmakers to reconsider remote learning stipulations amid COVID-19 surge

Latest News

Firefighters continue to investigate what led to the blaze.
Fire destroys two-story home on Cascade Dream Court in Huntersville
Need a COVID test? Here are your options
Need a COVID test? Here are your options
Two killed in crash on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte, woman charged with DWI
Two killed in crash on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte, woman charged with DWI
NC trooper, driver die in crash after trooper brother loses control of car
NC trooper, driver die in crash after trooper brother loses control of car