Fire destroys two-story home on Cascade Dream Court in Huntersville
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A two-story home was reduced to just the frame after an early-morning fire Wednesday in Huntersville.
That fire was on Cascade Dream Court in Huntersville. Medic said no one was injured, as the family was able to get out safely.
By 5:30 a.m., Wednesday, the fire was under control, but the home was gutted, with only the frame remaining. A few vehicles were also destroyed.
Huntersville Fire continues to investigate what caused the fire.
