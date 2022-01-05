Fire destroys two-story home on Cascade Dream Court in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A two-story home was reduced to just the frame after an early-morning fire Wednesday in Huntersville.

That fire was on Cascade Dream Court in Huntersville. Medic said no one was injured, as the family was able to get out safely.

#BREAKING Early AM fire on Cascade Dream Ct in Huntersville left this family home almost completely destroyed. Thankfully, the family inside got out safely. Huntersville Fire still investigating the cause…what we know on @WBTV_News This Morning. pic.twitter.com/hOwtcLX325 — Sharonne Hayes (@SharonneHayesTV) January 5, 2022

By 5:30 a.m., Wednesday, the fire was under control, but the home was gutted, with only the frame remaining. A few vehicles were also destroyed.

Huntersville Fire continues to investigate what caused the fire.

