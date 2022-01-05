Downtown Salisbury provides update on Empire Hotel prospects

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Downtown Salisbury, Inc., (DSI) and the Empire Redevelopment Task Force are giving downtown stakeholders quarterly updates on the Empire Hotel Redevelopment.

In September 2021, after a search and evaluation, DSI selected Brett Krueger of Charlotte to develop the entirety of the Empire Hotel. Since that time, Krueger has hit the ground running, according to the latest update.

Krueger has over 25 years of experience in construction, residential, and commercial development. He served as VP of Operations for MRK Investments where he conceptualized and led the development of nationally recognized boutique hotels to include The Ivey’s Hotel in uptown Charlotte and The Windsor Hotel in Asheville.

Krueger intends for the luxury boutique hotel to be decorated with historic items original to Salisbury, to include a blend of boutique and antique design where the past meets modern convenience. He plans to solicit the public for assistance with the acquisition of “all things Salisbury from past, current, to future.”

Krueger’s vision for the Empire Hotel will also include a substantial number of apartments, ranging from one- to three-bedroom units, as well as a full-service spa, gym, and health club. The design includes approximately 7,000 square feet of retail space and 6,000 square feet for a restaurant and upscale historic hotel bar. He intends to restore the historic Empire ballroom with the intended use for a public convention space.

“His passion and enthusiasm for Salisbury and this project is evident to everyone he meets,” wrote Whitney Wallace Williams, Esq., the Chair of the Empire Redevelopment Task Force. “He is in Salisbury every week collaborating with local developers, architects, contractors, investors, and potential retail and restaurant opportunities.”

Krueger updates DSI weekly on his progress. According to the latest update, Krueger is continuing to tweak his design concept slightly, working with local architect Pete Bogle and local developer Josh Barnhardt, to ensure that he can make the project successful.

“Most of all, he is working extremely hard to produce a design concept that fulfills his incredible vision but that also ‘makes the numbers work’,” wrote Williams. “The reason this project has been so difficult for so many years is because the numbers are tremendously challenging considering the building’s current state, size (100,000 square feet), historic components, and design. All of the designs and pro formas submitted to the Empire Redevelopment Task Force for consideration had significant funding gaps.”

“Krueger is working diligently to ensure that the project is successful for this community. Our Task Force and DSI Board unanimously selected him and we continue to believe in his ability to complete this project.”

The current status is: A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been drafted and the City of Salisbury, DSI, and Brett Krueger are expected to enter into the agreement in early 2022. Within 180 days after execution, the developer must provide a comprehensive development plan. City and DSI have architectural and design review rights. Thereafter, the parties have 60 days to negotiate and finalize the MDA to include: site and infrastructure planning, preliminary plan and budget for development, financing, and agreement on terms for transfer of Property. Brett has much work to do in a short period of time.

The hotel was opened in 1859 and was known as the Boyden House, named after local attorney and political figure Nathaniel Boyden. According to the Rowan County web site, Nathaniel Boyden started building the Empire Hotel in 1855.

The building is an example of Beaux-Arts commercial architecture, a French term meaning “fine arts,” and the style is known for being highly ornamented. Traveling salesmen showed their wares in the “Sample Room,” an 80 x 30 room. When not in use, the room was also used as a skating room.

The hotel was a gathering place during the Civil War, and according to local lore, the hotel was occupied by federal officers following the Civil War, according to the building’s history page on the county web site. On April 1, 1870 General Robert E. Lee and his daughter took a carriage from the Salisbury Railway Depot to the Boyden House to have breakfast.

The hotel was remodeled in the early 1900′s by Frank P. Milburn, who designed the Salisbury Depot. After extensive renovations in 1907, the name was changed to Central Hotel and then later, the Empire Hotel. There was at one time a domed ballroom on the top floor. The history page also notes that there was a tunnel from the hotel to the Meroney Theatre across the street, put there so the actors could go back and forth without going outside through crowds and inclement weather.

It closed in 1963 after 104 years in business.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.