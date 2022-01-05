Davidson College to require proof of vaccination status at home men’s and women’s basketball games

DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - Davidson College is requiring spectators at men’s and women’s basketball games to show proof of vaccination status.

The college says that the requirement will start on Jan. 8 for all games inside John M. Belk Arena.

To meet requirements, spectators must present their COVID-19 vaccination card or digital copy along with a photo ID. Faculty, staff and students can show their College ID as proof due to the college’s vaccination policy.

The requirement applies to fans age 5 and older. Those 12 and older must be fully vaccinated, while children between ages 5-11 will be required to provide proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Davidson College’s indoor mask mandate will remain in effect.

Spectators are encouraged to arrive early in order to allow additional time for verification and entry.

