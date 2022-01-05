Crime Stoppers: $25,000 reward offered in Charlotte mail carrier robbery case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspect who robbed a United States Postal Service Letter Carrier in Charlotte last month.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021 near 400 Music Hall Way in Charlotte.

“We had a postal worker delivering mail and we had a suspect walk up to her, point a handgun at her and demand the master keys,” explained Officer Rick Smith, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Crime Stoppers coordinator.

Smith said surveillance footage from a home in the community recorded video of the suspect’s vehicle. The Crime Stoppers coordinator said the suspect was traveling in a dark-colored four-door Hyundai Elantra. He said the suspect stole the carrier’s master keys and fled the area in the sedan.

“These keys are pretty important. They’re master keys so they pretty much access all the mailboxes which gives him access to citizens’ personal information, items that they may send or have delivered to them via mail and also their identity,” said Smith.

Because master keys were taken from this mail carrier, Smith is urging citizens to keep a close watch on their personal bank accounts and credit reports.

“We want people to remain vigilant and on high alert. We want them to monitor their credit report. Look over their credit report. Look over their bank account. Look over any other accounts, credit card accounts and any other accounts that they may have if they do business through the mail and if they see any type of mail that looks unusual that they may not ordinarily get, then we ask that they make a report,” said Smith.

He said the suspect was a tall, thin man. Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.

