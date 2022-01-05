County leaders, economic development officials courting unnamed company for huge project

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County leaders are working to land what they say may be the biggest economic development project in the history of the county.

“We’ve been working on this project with our Economic Development team for several months,” Rowan County Commission Chairman Greg Edds posted on social media. “To give you some idea of the size of this project, had this deal closed by December 31st, it would have been the 2nd largest economic development project in the entire state of NC in all of 2021.”

This week commissioners scheduled a public hearing for January 18 to discuss the project. Codenamed “Project Rabbit,” it is said to be a distribution center for an unnamed company.

Commissioners will consider an incentive plan for the project. The project could create 2,500 fulltime jobs within the next seven years and represent an investment of more than $580 million.

“Thanks (again and again and again) to Rod Crider, Scott Shelton and the whole EDC team for scratching and clawing every single day to bring new growth and opportunity to Rowan County,” Edds said. “How about saying a prayer for this project and for our team as you head off to bed tonight. Opportunities like this one don’t come along every day.”

The meeting and public hearing will take place on Tuesday, January 18, at 6:00 p.m. in the J. Newton Cohen Sr. meeting room at the Rowan County Administration building.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.