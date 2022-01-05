NC DHHS Flu
CMS says transportation issues expected for several days; talks remote learning possibilities

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials say they expect transportation issues and delays in the first week back for students after winter break.

Officials say they have let principals know and will communicate with families that they anticipate some challenges with transportation for the next several days. CMS officials say they believe this will be similar to the beginning of school and they will implement procedures to mitigate delays and other transportation challenges.

CMS parents battling bus delays during first week of school, drivers in high demand

Officials with the school district also said they will consider a transition to remote learning on a class-by-class, grade-by-grade and school-by-school basis and will do so if and when COVID-19 conditions require us that action.

“The health and safety of staff, students and families guides our decision-making. While state law does not allow us to move the entire district to fully-remote instruction as we could do last year, we will consider a transition to remote learning on a class-by-class, grade-by-grade and school-by-school basis and will do so when COVID-19 conditions require us to take that action. We will communicate necessary remote transitions as soon as possible to avoid inconvenience as much as possible,” a message from the school district read.

CMS staff is evaluating a number of additional measures, including medical-grade masks (such as KN95), and determining the feasibility of implementation from the supply chain, cost and effectiveness perspectives.

District leaders and learning community leadership are monitoring staffing very closely. Officials say central office staff are prepared to step in as necessary to assist in schools where staffing needs are greatest.

