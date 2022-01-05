Child injured after reportedly burned by electric shock at Mooresville Intermediate School

NC DHHS Flu
Officials say a helicopter has been called to transport the student
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Iredell County emergency officials are responding to a child being burned by an electric shock at a Mooresville school Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say a helicopter has been called to transport a student who was reportedly burned by an electric shock at Mooresville Intermediate School.

The Mooresville Police Department is handling the investigation.

No other information has been provided.

WBTV has reached out to Mooresville Graded School for comment.

Check back to WBTV.com for updates on this developing story.

