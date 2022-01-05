NC DHHS Flu
Child hospitalized after electric shock from downed power lines near Mooresville school

Officials say the child was taken to the hospital after suffering injuries from an electric shock when touching a downed powerline on Coddle Creek Highway.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Iredell County emergency officials responded to a child being burned by an electric shock near a Mooresville school Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the child was taken to the hospital after suffering injuries from an electric shock when touching a downed powerline on Coddle Creek Highway.

Officials said it happened on a property adjacent to Mooresville Intermediate School.

The unidentified child was taken to Lake Norman Regional and then flown by helicopter to CMC Main. Officials said the child was conscious at the time of being transported.

The Mooresville Police Department is handling the investigation.

No other information has been provided.

WBTV has reached out to Mooresville Graded School for comment.

Check back to WBTV.com for updates on this developing story.

