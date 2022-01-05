NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte non-profit expands after school program into private school aimed at tackling achievement gap

Innovative Learning Incorporated started as a before and after school program in 1998
Innovative Learning Incorporated is now offering private schools for K-1 students and a pre-school academy.(WBTV)
By Courtney Cole
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte non-profit with a passion for education is expanding its services.

Innovative Learning Incorporated started as an after-school and before-school program for K-8 children in 1998.

Since then, Executive Director Belinda Colter added tutoring services and took the leap of faith on January 4 by starting a preschool and private school for children in kindergarten and first grade.

Even though she’s expanding, she wants families to know they are still here for them for tutoring and other services for all students in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.

“We are set for K-8 so I can still take school-aged children from CMS and children that are in the academy will also be able to of course attend because they’re already here so we’re still extending it out to any children that would like to attend our after school,” Colter said.

Right now a total of six children are enrolled in both programs and Colter’s goal is to have at least 40 students.

If you are interested in enrolling your child in the pre-school academy or private school, click here.

