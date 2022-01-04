Will the pandemic become endemic in 2022?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina hit a record high percent positivity of 29.7.

This comes as covid fatigue is also high, and many people want to know when this will end.

Health experts cannot be certain when this pandemic will end, but they are hopeful that this surge will end soon and that the final shift to an endemic is near.

The demand for testing has never been higher.

StarMed opened a new walk-up site in uptown on Monday to lessen the strain on their west Charlotte location.

Novant Health expanded their operations at their testing site on Baldwin Avenue, now operating Monday through Friday 7am to 3pm.

“We’re seeing steeper increases than ever before in a shorter time frame,” Dr. Katie Passaretti with Atrium Health told reporters on Tuesday.

She says while the surge is steep, it likely won’t last.

“Expect we’ll trim that corner a bit quicker,” she said. “Predictions right now [show] mid-January hitting the peak, whereas it took months with Delta. And then come down relatively quickly.”

The other good news is while hospitalizations are rising, the current surge is not straining hospitals the way it did in January and September of 2021.

In January, the record high was 3,964, in September it was 3,815 and currently, there are 3,008 hospitalizations.

“That’s the only saving grace right now,” Dr. David Priest with Novant Health said. “If Omicron put people in the hospital like Delta did, the healthcare system in our country would have collapsed by now.”

Dr. Priest is also hopeful for a silver lining in the highly contagious variant.

“We’ll have additional people in our community who got Covid and survived thankfully and they have some degree of herd immunity,” he said.

He says that could inch us out of the pandemic and into endemic.

“We don’t know what’s gonna happen with SARS COVID-2, will it be seasonal like influenza, will it be here year round?” he said. “But it becomes endemic when it’s a regular level of activity without big spikes that we manage on a regular basis.”

Dr. Priest also says unvaccinated people continue to be the overwhelming majority of hospitalizations.

He says right now, only 2% of patients across Novant Health received a booster shot, and their average age is 77.

