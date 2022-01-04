NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

US flight cancellations ease a bit but still running high

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Better weather is helping some travelers get home after the New Year’s holiday, but airlines are still canceling a high number of flights.

By late Tuesday morning on the East Coast, airlines had scrubbed more than 1,200 flights for the day.

That’s a very high number but not compared with Monday’s disruptions, which included more than 3,200 canceled flights. Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 300 flights, or 10% of its schedule for the day.

The number of canceled flights began rising Dec. 24, and several airlines blamed it on crew shortages due to the spreading omicron variant of COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper John Horton was killed in a crash Monday night in Rutherford County.
‘Our hearts are broken’: NC trooper, driver struck, killed by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Power outage graphic
Thousands still without power after storms hit Carolinas Monday, won’t be repaired until Tuesday evening
Based on the records inspectors reviewed, currently, the jail has approximately 1,407 inmates.
N.C. inspectors: Depopulation needed due to critically low staffing levels in ‘unsafe’ Mecklenburg jail
The crash happened on NC 90 near Lippard Farm Road around 8:25 a.m.
2 killed as car loses control on wet road, crashes head-on with box truck in Iredell Co.
Snow blanketed downtown Blowing Rock on Monday.
Snow falls in mountains, car gets stuck in floodwaters, power outages reported as storms move through area

Latest News

COVID-19 cases are at an all-time high, colliding with cold and flu season.
How to tell if you have a cold, flu or coronavirus
Nearly 600 Amazon packages were found dumped in a rural part of Oklahoma City.
Nearly 600 Amazon packages found dumped near Oklahoma City
Washington Football Team takes the field before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia...
Washington to reveal new name Feb. 2; won’t be RedWolves
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Hundreds stranded all night on snowy highway in Virginia