Tyvola Road near I-77 in Charlotte down to one eastbound lane for water pipe repairs

There will only be one eastbound lane of Tyvola Road open until April.
By Sharonne Hayes and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some of the lanes on Tyvola Road in south Charlotte are shutting down and remain closed for months.

According to Charlotte Water, Westpark Drive will close at Tyvola Road through April 2022 to replace water pipes and failing wastewater pipes.

There will only be one eastbound lane of Tyvola Road open until April. This is already a very congested area with a lot of businesses and it’s right off Interstate 77.

Charlotte Water has several detours in place. Only one eastbound lane of Tyvola Road will be open headed toward South Boulevard. Drivers will be directed to Old Pineville and Griffith roads.

Westpark Drive will be closed at Tyvola Road during most of the work. Drivers will only be able to turn right onto Tyvola Road from the McDonald’s there, as well as southbound I-77 while this work is being done.

This could cause some backups and drivers should make sure to leave extra time and have some patience on their way to work.

