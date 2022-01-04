Tracking chilly temperatures and two rounds of rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine in the forecast today and a lot less wind than yesterday, but it won’t be very warm.

Bright sunshine but cold

Few showers around midweek

Better rain chance over weekend

In fact, afternoon readings will struggle to get back to 50 degrees. Clear skies this evening will give way to a few more clouds overnight with lows bottoming out in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Wednesday and Thursday will take us back to the more seasonal middle 50s. A weak storm system will bring the possibility of a few showers for most of us, and the possibility of snow showers again for the mountains, on Thursday. It will depend on the track of the next storm as to whether there is more winter potential. We’ll fine-tune this forecast and keep you posted

Behind Thursday’s system, Friday and Saturday will be dry and cold with highs only in the 40s before another rain – potentially more important - rain chance arrives on Sunday.

I'm tracking 2 rain chances around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area over the next several days: one comes Thursday, the other (probably late) on Sunday. We'll fine-tune this forecast over time so you can make better weekend plans. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/afLstwPE89 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 4, 2022

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

