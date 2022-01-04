NC DHHS Flu
Tracking chilly temperatures and two rounds of rain

Clear skies this evening will give way to a few more clouds overnight with lows bottoming out in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
By Al Conklin
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine in the forecast today and a lot less wind than yesterday, but it won’t be very warm.

  • Bright sunshine but cold
  • Few showers around midweek
  • Better rain chance over weekend

In fact, afternoon readings will struggle to get back to 50 degrees. Clear skies this evening will give way to a few more clouds overnight with lows bottoming out in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Wednesday and Thursday will take us back to the more seasonal middle 50s.  A weak storm system will bring the possibility of a few showers for most of us, and the possibility of snow showers again for the mountains, on Thursday. It will depend on the track of the next storm as to whether there is more winter potential. We’ll fine-tune this forecast and keep you posted

Behind Thursday’s system, Friday and Saturday will be dry and cold with highs only in the 40s before another rain – potentially more important - rain chance arrives on Sunday.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

