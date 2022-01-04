Some Charlotte companies changing return-to-office plans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some of Charlotte’s biggest companies are allowing their employees a little more flexibility as they head back to work after the holidays.

It’s all coming down to a company-by-company decision – to be in-person, or stay remote. Some employees will work part-time at home and go into their offices a couple of days a week. Others will be fully remote.

Related: Teachers urge lawmakers to reconsider remote learning stipulations amid COVID-19 surge

In uptown Charlotte, big names like Wells Fargo are keeping workers at home and committing to a remote-only plan indefinitely.

Bank of America is also keeping employees home this week. Managers said they’ll reassess on a week-by-week basis.

Companies like Ally are bringing workers back, but voluntarily, and only those who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Others like Truist and TIAA will rely on a hybrid model, with Truist also reimplementing a mask requirement in the office.

Also looking at a hybrid model is Brad Corriher, a State Farm agent in Mint Hill.

“I think we’ve brought a lot of innovation forward a decade out of necessity and I think it will benefit us for the next 20 years,” Corriher said.

Many of these are major employers in Charlotte, so each step they take affects their employees, their families and the course of this pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.