NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rowan Chamber announces emcees for annual gala

Doug Rice, Genia Woods to cohost January 13 event
Genia Woods, left, and Doug Rice, right, will cohost the event.
Genia Woods, left, and Doug Rice, right, will cohost the event.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber has announced that Doug Rice and Genia Woods will co-emcee the 96th Annual Gala Meeting on Thurs., January 13, 6 p.m. at the West End Plaza (1935 Jake Alexander Blvd.).

“We are so excited to have two excellent communication professionals to help us celebrate this year!” said Chamber President Elaine Spalding.

Woods is better known as “Mz Good Newz” on Livingstone College’s radio station WLJZ 107.1 FM. She is a radio personality, artist, author, and business owner.

Rice is a Salisbury native and president and lead anchor for Performance Racing Network (PRN). He is one of the most recognizable voices for PRN NASCAR and host of the weekly syndicated talk show “Fast Talk”.

“The theme of this year’s Annual Gala is “Our Future Shines Bright” and we look forward to having a fun event that showcases the best of Rowan County,” said Cindy Hart (Great American Publishing Company), chair of the event.

The gavel will pass from 2021 Chair Bob Honeycutt with F&M Bank to 2022 Chair Brad Walser with Walser Technology Group. Awards will be presented for: Paul E. Fisher Chamber Volunteer of the Year; Chamber Champion Small Business of the Year; and the Duke Energy Citizenship & Service Award.

There will be a reception and dinner catered by The Smoke Pit. Dress is business professional or semi-formal. Corporate sponsorship tables are $1,000 with eight premium seats. Individual tickets are available for Chamber members $50 per person or $85 per couple (two tickets) and will not be assigned seating (first come; first served). Non-members are welcome to attend; however, the price is $80 per person.

The reservation deadline is Tues., January 4. For more information, please contact the Chamber at (704) 633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com or visit www.rowanchamber.com

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage graphic
Thousands still without power after storms hit Carolinas Monday, won’t be repaired until Tuesday evening
The crash happened on NC 90 near Lippard Farm Road around 8:25 a.m.
2 killed as car loses control on wet road, crashes head-on with box truck in Iredell Co.
Based on the records inspectors reviewed, currently, the jail has approximately 1,407 inmates.
N.C. inspectors: Depopulation needed due to critically low staffing levels in ‘unsafe’ Mecklenburg jail
Snow blanketed downtown Blowing Rock on Monday.
Snow falls in mountains, car gets stuck in floodwaters, power outages reported as storms move through area
A First Alert is in place Monday morning for rain, severe weather and snow.
First Alert as snow, rain, heavy wind expected across the region

Latest News

Charlotte companies changing return to office plans with COVID numbers rising
Charlotte companies changing return to office plans with COVID numbers rising
National institute opens new Charlotte office on college campus to supports entrepreneurs
National institute opens new Charlotte office on college campus to supports entrepreneurs
The opening of the Bell Tower Green Park made the list for 2021.
Rowan EDC highlights 10 biggest business stories of 2021
Bank of America Stadium and skyline
Duke’s Mayo Bowl will have a multi-million-dollar economic impact on the Queen City