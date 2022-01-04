NC DHHS Flu
Police need help identifying attempted rape suspect on the loose in Charlotte

The victim stated that a man in his 20s with locs, missing his top two front teeth or had a gap in them, attempted to rape her behind the laundromat.(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police need help identifying a man wanted for attempted rape who’s still on the streets of Charlotte.

CMPD detectives are requesting the public’s help to identify the suspect of a recent assault and attempted rape.

Right before midnight on Dec. 1, officers met with the victim about the situation that happened on Beatties Ford Road.

The victim stated that a man in his 20s with locs, missing his top two front teeth or had a gap in them, attempted to rape her behind the laundromat.

Police say the victim had met the suspect just a short while before the incident and voluntarily agreed to walk with him.

Detectives were able to get surveillance video of the incident.

The suspect was wearing a blue polo shirt with an unknown logo, a toboggan style hat and dark-colored pants. The suspect was wearing a distinctive camouflage Boston Celtics backpack.

Police provided a stock photograph of the described Boston Celtics backpack.

The suspect was wearing a blue polo shirt with an unknown logo, a toboggan style hat and dark-colored pants. The suspect was wearing a distinctive camouflage Boston Celtics backpack.(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect in the attached photographs is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

