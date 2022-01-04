N.C. Gov. Cooper to give update on state’s response to recent severe storm, rise in COVID-19 cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina was hit hard Monday by severe weather.

Some got snow, while others had strong wind, heavy rain and severe storms.

In the Charlotte region, a system brought a crazy mix of heavy rain, thunderstorms and wintry weather.

Heavy storms moving through the region Monday morning caused downed trees, road flooding and power outages, and brought snow to the mountains.

More than 40,000 Duke Energy customers in the region lost power, and many won’t have the lights back on until Tuesday evening.

On Monday, testing sites had to close due to weather, and when StarMed on Tuckaseegee Road reopened, the line quickly turned into a sea of people waiting for several hours.

On Tuesday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will give an update on the state’s relief effort in regards to severe storm damage.

The governor, along with members of the NC Coronavirus Task Force, will also give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19, as the omicron variant continues to emerge in record number of daily new cases.

On Monday, North Carolina reported nearly 13,000 new COVID-19 cases. The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has surpassed 27 percent, which is the highest rate since the start of the pandemic.

North Carolina, like the rest of the county, is dealing with demand in testing, and a shortage of at-home testing kits.

Mecklenburg County is awaiting a shipment of at-home test kits so they can continue to offer them for free at several locations including public libraries.

Health officials say emergency rooms are filled with patients and urge those needing tests not to go to the hospital.

If you need a test, Novant, Atrium, StarMed and Mecklenburg County all say they’re working to secure more supplies.

Gov. Cooper will be joined by new NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley, who recently succeeded Dr. Mandy Cohen.

The press conference will start at 2 p.m. Tuesday, and can be seen on WBTV’s streaming sites.

