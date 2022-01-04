N.C. Gov. Cooper to add boosters in Executive Order that requires state employees get vaccinated or tested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina saw on Tuesday its highest COVID-19 percent positive rate since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say that’s because of the fast-spreading omicron variant and the demand in COVID-19 tests.

On Tuesday, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper and state health leaders addressed the continued increase in new daily cases.

Cooper was joined by new NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley, who recently succeeded Dr. Mandy Cohen.

“The highly-contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 is setting record case numbers across the country, putting a strain on testing services and creating concern about hospital capacity,” Kinsley said. “We are taking steps in our laser focus in saving lives ensuring that hospitals can provide care to those who need it and keeping kids in the classroom.”

Cooper continued to urge residents to vaccinate, and get the booster shot if eligible.

Health officials said more than 92 percent of seniors 65 and older in North Carolina are vaccinated, and 64 percent of them have their boosters.

The governor says he will extend Executive Order 224, which requires vaccines or testing of state employees.

Cooper also said the order gives the Office of State Human Resources will have the authority to include boosters in the definition of being up to date on vaccines when CDC takes that action.

“Our medical experts here and I urge the CDC to do this as soon as possible,” Cooper said. “With these vaccines and boosters, we have an amazing tool to save people’s lives and beat this pandemic. We’ll keep our foot on the gas when it comes to getting more shots and more boosters administered.”

On Monday, North Carolina reported nearly 13,000 new COVID-19 cases, and more than 10,200 on Tuesday. The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has surpassed 29 percent, which is the highest rate since the start of the pandemic.

“This virus and its variants will continue to be with us a while, but we’re getting better and better at dealing and living with it – and we’ll keep doing that,” Cooper said.

The situation has gotten so bad in our area. Mecklenburg EMS has requested help from the federal government.

They’ve asked FEMA for 25 ambulances and 50 staff members or “strike teams.”

MEDIC says COVID has hit their agency hard.

They’re dealing with an increase in calls and a staff shortage.

This week, they have 33 employees in isolation because of COVID.

Those Strike Teams would mostly help with the increase in transporting COVID patients.

On Monday, testing sites had to close due to weather, and when StarMed on Tuckaseegee Road reopened, the line quickly turned into a sea of people waiting for several hours.

The agency’s deputy director said before Christmas they may be handled four to five COVID patients per day, and now that number is closer to 30.

“Cases of COVID-19 are reaching all-time highs right now. Our hospitals still have capacity, and that’s because so many North Carolinians have gotten vaccinated and boosted – sharply reducing their chances of needing hospital-level care,” Cooper said. This hospital capacity is important, but we know that many of our doctors, nurses and other health care workers are tired after two long years of this pandemic. I have executive orders in place giving them more flexibility and support to get through this. We owe these heroes so much. The best way to show them our appreciation is getting vaccinated and boosted so we greatly reduce the chance that they have to treat us and add to their burden.”

North Carolina, like the rest of the county, is dealing with demand in testing, and a shortage of at-home testing kits.

Mecklenburg County is awaiting a shipment of at-home test kits so they can continue to offer them for free at several locations including public libraries.

Health officials say emergency rooms are filled with patients and urge those needing tests not to go to the hospital.

If you need a test, Novant, Atrium, StarMed and Mecklenburg County all say they’re working to secure more supplies.

“As a new year unfolds before us, I have so many reasons to be hopeful about our state’s progress in dealing with this pandemic, educating our children and growing our economy all at the same time,” Cooper said. “But we have to keep doing what works and I know we will.”

Kinsley said that it is important not to go to hospital emergency rooms for COVID-19 tests.

“We are in close contact with hospital leaders to manage capacity and provide support through our patient coordination system if needed,” Kinsley. “The fast-spreading omicron variant is another reminder that viruses change and our understanding of them grows.”

Cooper also addressed the severe weather that powered through the state this week.

Some got snow, while others had strong wind, heavy rain and severe storms.

In the Charlotte region, a system brought a crazy mix of heavy rain, thunderstorms and wintry weather.

Heavy storms moving through the region Monday morning caused downed trees, road flooding and power outages, and brought snow to the mountains.

More than 40,000 Duke Energy customers in the region lost power, and many won’t have the lights back on until Tuesday evening

