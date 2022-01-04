Medic: Two killed in crash on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte; road blocked
The road was closed between Alleghany and Camp Greene streets.
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) –Freedom Drive in west Charlotte was blocked early Tuesday morning following a deadly crash.
First responders were set up on both sides of Freedom Drive near the Wells Fargo bank just after 6 a.m. The road was closed between Alleghany and Camp Greene streets.
According to Medic, two people were dead on the scene when crews arrived. Two others were taken to CMC Main, first responders said.
No other information was immediately available as to what led to the crash.
