Medic: Two killed in crash on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte; road blocked

The road was closed between Alleghany and Camp Greene streets.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) –Freedom Drive in west Charlotte was blocked early Tuesday morning following a deadly crash.

First responders were set up on both sides of Freedom Drive near the Wells Fargo bank just after 6 a.m. The road was closed between Alleghany and Camp Greene streets.

According to Medic, two people were dead on the scene when crews arrived. Two others were taken to CMC Main, first responders said.

No other information was immediately available as to what led to the crash.

Stay with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

For real-time traffic updates, click here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

