Medic: Two killed in crash on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte; road blocked

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) –Freedom Drive in west Charlotte was blocked early Tuesday morning following a deadly crash.

First responders were set up on both sides of Freedom Drive near the Wells Fargo bank just after 6 a.m. The road was closed between Alleghany and Camp Greene streets.

#BREAKING: @MecklenburgEMS says two people were killed in this crash on Freedom Drive. Freedom remains closed inbound between Alleghany Street and Camp Greene Street as @CMPD investigates. @WBTV_News https://t.co/YydOC4clIA — Mary King (@MaryKingTV) January 4, 2022

According to Medic, two people were dead on the scene when crews arrived. Two others were taken to CMC Main, first responders said.

No other information was immediately available as to what led to the crash.

