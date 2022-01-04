Mecklenburg County District Attorney responds to concerns at Mecklenburg County Jail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV continues to monitor the situation at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Yesterday, WBTV News reported that Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said he is working to reduce the number of inmates at the jail.

The reason - to accommodate the decreased staffing.

State regulators say an inspection found conditions at the jail are jeopardizing the safety, health or welfare of inmates and detention staff.

On Tuesday, Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather said what’s going on at the jail is “disheartening.”

“This court system has engaged in trying to make sure we’re balancing public safety and public health without sacrificing either of those values,” Merriweather said.

Merriweather said that’s what he expects the mission should be at Mecklenburg County Jail Central.

Due to staffing shortages, inspectors say, the jail should take action to de-populate the facility to a level that can be managed by available staff.

“There is not a single public agency within our county or within our state that hasn’t suffered some great staffing challenges . . . It’s not a surprise that the sheriff’s office has seen some of that,” Merriweather said.

State regulators say, the staffing shortage raises security concerns at the jail.

Inspectors say, there’s been an increase in violent incidents and delays in getting help to staff.

While Merriweather said there should be safe conditions in the jail, he also said, “If we believe there’s someone who needs to be in custody to preserve public safety, we will certainly ask our court, ask our judges, who are the people who make those decisions, to adhere to that value.”

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office declined WBTV’s request for an interview but did say in part:

“We are currently working with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety on transferring residents that have been sentenced to DPS facilities.”

MCSO continued, “Furthermore, we will have discussions with the U.S. Marshals Service, District Attorney, Chief District Court Judge, and the Public Defender’s Office to identify defendants that may be eligible for release and have made a request to the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association to see if other counties may be able to house residents from Mecklenburg County.”

Merriweather said, “I come to this with an open mind, I look forward to hearing and working with other core partners including the sheriff to figure out what can be done.”

The sheriff’s office said right now, all options are on the table from lowering bonds to moving residents to other facilities.

NC Attorney General Josh Stein’s office told WBTV:

“Our office is aware of this matter and remains concerned about protecting our communities and the health and welfare of North Carolinians who are incarcerated. Decisions about releasing people currently in jail are decided by sheriffs or the courts as appropriate. Many counties across North Carolina are working to safely reduce jail populations through efforts like pretrial reform and diversion programs.

More broadly, Attorney General Stein is concerned about recruiting qualified and public-spirited law enforcement officers. That’s why he created the Criminal Justice Fellows Program, which reimburses education costs for young people who pursue a career in law enforcement in North Carolina. This program was fully funded in this year’s state budget for most communities across the state.”

