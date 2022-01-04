Kyle Kuzma, Bradley Beal lead Wizards over Hornets 124-121

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma had a season-high 36 points and 14 rebounds, Bradley Beal scored 35 points, and the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 124-121.

Charlotte, which lost to Phoenix by a season-high 34 points on Sunday, was led by Gordon Hayward’s 27 points.

Terry Rozier scored 25 points, and Miles Bridges added 23 points and a season-high 14 rebounds for the Hornets.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)