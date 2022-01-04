NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Kyle Kuzma, Bradley Beal lead Wizards over Hornets 124-121

By Rich Dubroff (Associated Press)
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma had a season-high 36 points and 14 rebounds, Bradley Beal scored 35 points, and the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 124-121.

Charlotte, which lost to Phoenix by a season-high 34 points on Sunday, was led by Gordon Hayward’s 27 points.

Terry Rozier scored 25 points, and Miles Bridges added 23 points and a season-high 14 rebounds for the Hornets.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

Power outage graphic
Thousands still without power after storms hit Carolinas Monday, won’t be repaired until Tuesday evening
The crash happened on NC 90 near Lippard Farm Road around 8:25 a.m.
2 killed as car loses control on wet road, crashes head-on with box truck in Iredell Co.
Based on the records inspectors reviewed, currently, the jail has approximately 1,407 inmates.
N.C. inspectors: Depopulation needed due to critically low staffing levels in ‘unsafe’ Mecklenburg jail
Snow blanketed downtown Blowing Rock on Monday.
Snow falls in mountains, car gets stuck in floodwaters, power outages reported as storms move through area
A First Alert is in place Monday morning for rain, severe weather and snow.
First Alert as snow, rain, heavy wind expected across the region

Latest News

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) celebrates his sack of Carolina Panthers...
Jordan, Saints’ defense secure 18-10 win over Panthers
Tar Heels cruise past Boston College 91-65
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) passes the ball against North Carolina State during...
North Carolina QB Sam Howell to forgo senior season for NFL
FILE - Carolina Panthers linebacker Sam Mills, front, celebrates with teammate Matt Elliott...
The late Sam Mills, who coined ‘Keep Pounding’ for the Carolina Panthers, gets final chance at hall of fame