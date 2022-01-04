Kannapolis announces virtual Fair Housing event
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis will host a virtual fair housing seminar from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19 for landlord and property managers. The event will be facilitated by Gene Troy, Program Manager for the North Carolina Human Relations Commission.
Topics discussed will include:
- Landlord and tenant rights and responsibilities
- Types of housing discrimination
- Laws prohibiting housing discrimination
- Examples of violations and complaints.
For more information or to RSVP and receive the virtual link to the seminar, please contact Sherry Gordon at &704) 920-4332 or sgordon@kannapolisnc.gov.
