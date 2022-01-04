NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Kannapolis announces virtual Fair Housing event

The event will be facilitated by Gene Troy, Program Manager for the North Carolina Human...
The event will be facilitated by Gene Troy, Program Manager for the North Carolina Human Relations Commission.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis will host a virtual fair housing seminar from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19 for landlord and property managers. The event will be facilitated by Gene Troy, Program Manager for the North Carolina Human Relations Commission.

Topics discussed will include:

  • Landlord and tenant rights and responsibilities
  • Types of housing discrimination
  • Laws prohibiting housing discrimination
  • Examples of violations and complaints.

For more information or to RSVP and receive the virtual link to the seminar, please contact Sherry Gordon at &704) 920-4332 or sgordon@kannapolisnc.gov.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage graphic
Thousands still without power after storms hit Carolinas Monday, won’t be repaired until Tuesday evening
The crash happened on NC 90 near Lippard Farm Road around 8:25 a.m.
2 killed as car loses control on wet road, crashes head-on with box truck in Iredell Co.
Based on the records inspectors reviewed, currently, the jail has approximately 1,407 inmates.
N.C. inspectors: Depopulation needed due to critically low staffing levels in ‘unsafe’ Mecklenburg jail
Snow blanketed downtown Blowing Rock on Monday.
Snow falls in mountains, car gets stuck in floodwaters, power outages reported as storms move through area
A First Alert is in place Monday morning for rain, severe weather and snow.
First Alert as snow, rain, heavy wind expected across the region

Latest News

Trooper John Horton was killed in a crash Monday night in Rutherford County.
‘Our hearts are broken’: NC trooper, driver struck, killed by trooper’s brother during Rutherford County traffic stop
First responders were called to a crash on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte early Tuesday morning.
Medic: Two killed in crash on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte; road blocked
Genia Woods, left, and Doug Rice, right, will cohost the event.
Rowan Chamber announces emcees for annual gala
Medic: Two killed in crash on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte; road blocked
Medic: Two killed in crash on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte; road blocked