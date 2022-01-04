Kannapolis announces virtual Fair Housing event

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis will host a virtual fair housing seminar from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19 for landlord and property managers. The event will be facilitated by Gene Troy, Program Manager for the North Carolina Human Relations Commission.

Topics discussed will include:

Landlord and tenant rights and responsibilities

Types of housing discrimination

Laws prohibiting housing discrimination

Examples of violations and complaints.

For more information or to RSVP and receive the virtual link to the seminar, please contact Sherry Gordon at &704) 920-4332 or sgordon@kannapolisnc.gov.

