Johnson C. Smith University says no fans at sporting events until further notice due to COVID surge

This change comes as COVID-19 and the Omicron variant numbers continue to increase.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Johnson C. Smith University Department of Athletics says no spectators will be allowed to attend sporting events on campus until further notice.

This change comes as COVID-19 and the Omicron variant numbers continue to increase.

Family members of student-athletes will still be permitted to attend with proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the game. Masks are required indoors and families will be asked to keep physical distance from those not in their immediate household.

UNC Charlotte also announced last week that its basketball games until Jan. 24 will be played without fans except for family members.

