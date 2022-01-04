Getting through the airport: WBTV follows passenger from arrival to take-off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With so many people reporting nightmare scenarios at the airport, we wanted to see for ourselves how long it would take one traveler to go from airport arrival to takeoff. This was to see what hurdles exist and what can be done to make things a little easier while the airports and airlines deal with staff shortages because of the surge of COVID cases.

As planes head out of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Tuesday, John Adams of Statesville was making his way in for a flight.

“I leave my home at 3 hours, it’s 45 minutes to drive here and I try to give myself a couple of hours to check-in and get to the gate,” said John Adams.

The former pilot with United Airlines gives himself extra time because of the current issues in the air industry with covid, staffing shortages, and more people flying after the pandemic lull.

Adams said, “the strategy is getting here early because a lot of times I find myself sitting at the gate almost an hour waiting for the airplane, but then again I’ve given myself 2 hours before, and then I’m running to the gate.”

To save time, Adams uses Park-n-Ride companies near the airport so he won’t have to worry about fighting traffic. The drive Tuesday from the parking lot to the airport took seven minutes.

When he was a pilot, he could get through security fast, but since retiring, he’s stuck in lines like everyone else.

“You can get through security in 5 minutes, however, being a retired pilot and contract work, I have to go through normal check-in and that could take depending on what kind of load you have in the terminal, that could take anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour,” said Adams.

Once he makes it to the airport terminal, he realized the line was longer than normal for a Tuesday.

Adams said, “Oh it’s gonna, I’m gonna be right on the edge right now, probably going to take me about 45 minutes to get through security and 10 minutes to get to the gate, so my flights in an hour and 15 minutes so I’m planning at about an hour to get to the gate.”

Adam’s is not using TSA Precheck or other express security line options, so it’s a true wait and see process, but he offered this advice to fellow travelers: “Give yourself plenty of time if you think it’s going to take 2 hours, give yourself 3 hours.”

About 25 minutes after entering the TSA line, Adams messaged us saying he cleared security and had 45 minutes until his flight.

From the Park ‘n Go site to take-off; it was an hour and a half process. Adams attributes his luck to being prepared, not checking luggage, and knowing his way around the airport.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.