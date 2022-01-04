NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alerts for later this week due to possible snow showers in mountains, widespread rain

The second First Alert is on Sunday, for more widespread rain showers impacting the entire WBTV viewing area.
By Al Conklin
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is issuing two First Alerts for later this week due to possible snow showers in the higher elevations Thursday and more widespread rain for the entire viewing area over the weekend.

The initial First Alert is issued for the North Carolina mountains only. On Thursday evening/night, there’s the possibility of snow showers for the higher elevations.

It’s currently too early to forecast totals, but it would likely be in a lower range than what fell on Monday.

The second First Alert is on Sunday, for more widespread rain showers impacting the entire WBTV viewing area.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

In fact, afternoon readings will struggle to get back to 50 degrees. Clear skies this evening will give way to a few more clouds overnight with lows bottoming out in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Wednesday and Thursday will take us back to the more seasonal middle 50s. A weak storm system will bring the possibility of a few showers for most of us, and the possibility of snow showers again for the mountains, on Thursday. It will depend on the track of the next storm as to whether there is more winter potential. We’ll fine-tune this forecast and keep you posted

Behind Thursday’s system, Friday and Saturday will be dry and cold with highs only in the 40s before another rain – potentially more important - rain chance arrives on Sunday.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper John Horton was killed in a crash Monday night in Rutherford County.
NC trooper, driver die in crash after trooper brother loses control of car
Power outage graphic
Thousands still without power after storms hit Carolinas Monday, won’t be repaired until Tuesday evening
Based on the records inspectors reviewed, currently, the jail has approximately 1,407 inmates.
N.C. inspectors: Depopulation needed due to critically low staffing levels in ‘unsafe’ Mecklenburg jail
The crash happened on NC 90 near Lippard Farm Road around 8:25 a.m.
2 killed as car loses control on wet road, crashes head-on with box truck in Iredell Co.
First responders were called to a crash on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte early Tuesday morning.
Medic: Two killed in crash on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte; road blocked

Latest News

'I was in a rock band' WBTV's Eric Thomas looks through photos from over the years
WBTV Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin's Tuesday afternoon forecast
WBTV Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin's Tuesday afternoon forecast
Tracking chilly temperatures and two rounds of rain
Tracking chilly temperatures and two rounds of rain
Winter has arrived!
Winter has arrived!