Burke County deputies searching for person accused of ‘swatting,’ or calling in false report

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Burke County officials are asking for information in regards to a person calling dispatch falsely reporting they shot their mom and dad with an AK47.

Burke County Communications received a call shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday from a person who said they shot their parents at a home on David Bryant Avenue in Morganton.

The caller told dispatch, “I don’t know if I can take it anymore” and hung up without answering further questions.

Deputies responded to the home and talked to neighbors and family members who said the residents were safe.

Officers said that falsely calling dispatch is a crime called “swatting.”

“This criminal misuse of the BCECC 911 system is a serious, irresponsible, and selfish act against all citizens,” Burke County Sheriff’s Office said. “This criminal caller creates risk for the traveling public as the emergency services of law enforcement, EMS, and other first responders are dispatched and travel to the scene as quickly as possible to render aid. This criminal act can negatively impact the ability for sufficient emergency personnel to be available to respond to legitimate calls of service for children, adults and the elderly whose well-being and life may be put in jeopardy.”

Burke County deputies defined “swatting as: a criminal harassment tactic of deceiving an emergency service (via such means as hoaxing an emergency services dispatcher) into sending a police and emergency service response team to another person’s address. This is triggered by false reporting of a serious law enforcement emergency, such as a bomb threat, murder, hostage situation, or a false report of a “mental health” emergency, such as reporting that a person is allegedly suicidal or homicidal and may or may not be armed.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying the person(s) responsible for jeopardizing the safety of their, and so many other, innocence citizens.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333.

