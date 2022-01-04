$610 million Powerball! What are your odds?

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Powerball jackpot lottery has eclipsed $610 million.

People dream about winning that much money.

Once again, no winners in last night’s drawing. The Powerball jackpot has now grown to a whopping $610 million. The next drawing is Wednesday. So, if you want a shot at it, you’ll need to get your ticket soon. But, what are the odds of winning that jackpot? Good question.

Right now, the odds sit at 1 in 292 million (292,201,338).

To put that into perspective, you’re more likely to:

  • Be hit by a meteorite.
  • Score a hole-in-one (1 in 12,500)
  • Be killed by a swam of hornets (1 in 54,093)
  • Become President of the United States (1 in 32 million)
  • Have conjoined twins (1 in 200k)
  • Or win an Olympic gold medal (1 in 662k)

And here’s the real kicker, you’re actually more likely to become a billionaire simply by working your way to the top, than by winning a jackpot.

According to New Jersey newspaper, The Record, your odds of becoming a billionaire are 1 in 409,000.

And it might be better to get your money that way.

Lottery winners are actually more likely to go bankrupt within 3 to 5 years than the average American.

Getting all that money so quickly leads to a lot of bad financial decisions.

Many winners stop working, they give too much money away to people, they go spend-crazy, and - they wind up paying a lot in taxes.

