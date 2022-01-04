15-year-old charged in deadly shooting of man outside southwest Charlotte shopping center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 15-year-old has been charged with the murder of a 46-year-old man outside of a southwest Charlotte shopping center.

Police identified the teen, whose name has not been released, and arrested the male Monday without incident. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police said 46-year-old Richard Marshall Jr. was pronounced dead with a gunshot wound off of South Tryon Street just before 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 14.

Three people were involved in a fight near a bus stop and it spilled over into the parking lot of a strip mall where the incident occurred.

The investigation into the case is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

