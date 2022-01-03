NC DHHS Flu
Winter has arrived!

Winter temperatures are here to stay. Tonight may be a shock to the system after such mild weather.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 60s and 70s are gone. We are back to more typical wintertime temperatures.

  • Highs in the 40s
  • Lows in the 20s
  • Possible showers /snow showers Thursday

Winter temperatures are here to stay. Tonight may be a shock to the system after such mild weather. Lows will fall to the mid 20s. The good new is that the winds will die down this evening. The bad news is that places in the mountains which got snow have the possibility of black ice tonight and in the morning. Lows will fall to the teens in the mountains.

Tuesday won’t be warm either. Highs will reach the upper 40s one more day. We should be dry and less breezy tomorrow.

Wednesday and Thursday will take us back to the mid 50s. A new system will bring the possibility of showers for most of us and the possibility of snow showers again for the mountains on Thursday. It will depend on the track of the next storm as to whether there is more winter potential. We will stay on top of it.

Friday and Saturday will be in the upper 40s and dry before another rain chance arrives on Sunday.

Make it a great evening!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Winter has arrived!
Variety of weather creates some problems, some happiness in Cabarrus and Rowan
Thousands throughout South Carolina still without power
Snow falls in mountains, car gets stuck in floodwaters, power outages reported as storms move through area