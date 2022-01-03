Variety of weather creates some problems, some happiness in Cabarrus and Rowan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several counties to the north of Charlotte saw a lot of wind, rain, and a burst of snow on the first Monday of the new year.

Some homes were damaged by falling trees, some drivers stranded on flooded streets, and there were widespread power outages, even so, some folks were very happy to see that snow.

At 8:00 a.m., it was gusty winds and patches of heavy rain. On Airport Road in Rowan County a car struck a big tree that had just fallen across the road. No one was hurt.

About an hour later there was isolated flooding. One driver had to walk barefoot through the water after his car stalled out on Military Avenue in Salisbury.

The it got worse. Trees fell all over the area, some falling onto structures. In southern Rowan County a large tree crashed into the corner of one home. The homeowner was inside, but was not hurt, though there is a lot of damage.

There were power outages in several places, including in Concord at the public transit center, and on Concord Parkway where some of the traffic lights went dark.

Even with the headaches caused by the weather, many said the mid-morning burst of snowfall was a delight.

“I like it. My wife is very happy, she is dancing, my kids, I woke them up for the snow,” one shopper off Statesville Blvd. said. “It’s exciting.”

“Oh, I love it, I love the snow,” said another.

“I like it,” a shopper said. “I hope it doesn’t stick, but I like it because it kills germs.”

Another shopper made the correct prediction when it came to the longevity of Monday’s snowfall: “Oh, the snow is great, luckily it ain’t gonna stay.”

By shortly after noon, most of the snow was gone and bright sunshine filled the skies. Allen Cress of Rowan Emergency Services said there were 8-10 incidents of storm damage in the county, and thankfully, no injuries.

