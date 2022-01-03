Tree falls on Denver home, car gets stuck in floodwaters in Charlotte as storms move through area

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) – Heavy storms moving through the region Monday morning caused downed trees, road flooding and power outages.

In Lincoln County, a tree fell across a home on McCloud Street in Denver. That’s off Kidville Road near Verdict Ridge Country Club.

It was not immediately known if anyone was home when that tree came down early Monday morning. WBTV is working to learn about any possible injuries.

In Charlotte, floodwaters caused a vehicle to become stuck at North Tryon Street and Graham Street near uptown. Ponding on the roadways was a major issue as many returned to work following the long holiday weekend.

Duke Energy’s outage map was also showing thousands without power across the region, as heavy winds could potentially cause more outages.

Stay with WBTV for more on Monday’s First Alert day.

