NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Tree falls on Denver home, car gets stuck in floodwaters in Charlotte as storms move through area

Duke Energy’s outage map was also showing thousands without power across the region, as heavy winds could potentially cause more outages.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) – Heavy storms moving through the region Monday morning caused downed trees, road flooding and power outages.

In Lincoln County, a tree fell across a home on McCloud Street in Denver. That’s off Kidville Road near Verdict Ridge Country Club.

It was not immediately known if anyone was home when that tree came down early Monday morning. WBTV is working to learn about any possible injuries.

In Charlotte, floodwaters caused a vehicle to become stuck at North Tryon Street and Graham Street near uptown. Ponding on the roadways was a major issue as many returned to work following the long holiday weekend.

Duke Energy’s outage map was also showing thousands without power across the region, as heavy winds could potentially cause more outages.

Stay with WBTV for more on Monday’s First Alert day.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Futurecast
First Alert: Rain, storms, and snow possible through Monday morning
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Morning update: From summer to winter weather - just like that!
Babies from left to right: Zoey Thompson, Anaia Crespo, Jameson Yearwood
Novant Health welcomes first babies of 2022
Futurecast
First Alert Sunday: Rain, storms, and mountain snow all in the forecast
Power outage graphic
Thousands without power as storms move through region

Latest News

A First Alert is in place Monday morning for rain, severe weather and snow.
First Alert as snow, rain, heavy wind expected across the region
Power outage graphic
Thousands without power as storms move through region
First Alert as snow, rain, wind, severe weather expected across the region
First Alert as snow, rain, wind, severe weather expected across the region
Car stuck in floodwater on North Tryon Street near uptown Charlotte
Car stuck in floodwater on North Tryon Street near uptown Charlotte