Thousands without power as storms move through region

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Thousands are without power in the Charlotte area Monday morning as storms move through the region.

According to Duke Energy’s outage map, in Mecklenburg County there are about 7,500 customers with large outages in north Charlotte and Derita.

Another 2,000 outages were seen just south of the Mountain Island Lake area and another along West Boulevard.

There are a couple thousand in Gaston County without power between Mount Holly and McAdenville.

The estimated restoration time is 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Stay with WBTV for more details as they come in.Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

