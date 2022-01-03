Thousands without power as storms move through region

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Thousands are without power in the Charlotte area Monday morning as storms move through the region.

According to Duke Energy’s outage map, in Mecklenburg County there are about 7,500 customers with large outages in north Charlotte and Derita.

⚠️ Power outages continue to climb across the region!



As of 6am, just over 100k customers were out of power in North Carolina, just shy of the 100k mark in South Carolina...



Live coverage continues on @WBTV_News!#ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/jE96um51PA — Rachel Coulter WBTV (@Coulter_wx) January 3, 2022

Another 2,000 outages were seen just south of the Mountain Island Lake area and another along West Boulevard.

There are a couple thousand in Gaston County without power between Mount Holly and McAdenville.

The estimated restoration time is 11:30 a.m. Monday.

