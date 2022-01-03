NC DHHS Flu
Tar Heels cruise past Boston College 91-65

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (AP) — Caleb Love matched his season high of 22 points for the fifth time and three other Tar Heels scored 17 or more as North Carolina rolled past Boston College 91-65.

Love was 7-of-11 shooting with four 3-pointers. Armando Bacot added 18 points with 11 rebounds for his Atlantic Coast Conference-leading ninth double-double.

RJ Davis, who made all five of his shots, and Brady Manek scored 17 points each.

The Tar Heels shot 52.5%, including 48% from 3-point range, making 11 of 23 from the arc.

Jaeden Zackery scored 13 points and Makai Ashton-Langford 12 for the Eagles.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

