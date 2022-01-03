NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

StarMed has new drug to help the immunocompromised avoid getting COVID-19

The drug is administered in two injections, one immediately after the other.
This image provided by AstraZeneca in December 2021 shows packaging and vials for the company's...
This image provided by AstraZeneca in December 2021 shows packaging and vials for the company's Evusheld medication. On Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, U.S. health officials authorized the new COVID-19 antibody drug for people with serious health problems or allergies who can’t get adequate protection from vaccination.(Peter Bostrom | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - StarMed Healthcare is offering the drug Evusheld to help people with suppressed immune systems avoid getting infected with COVID-19.

Evusheld is administered before a person gets infected, can reduce someone’s chance of getting COVID-19 by up to 83 percent and reduce their rate of death by up to 50 percent.

But not everyone is eligible for Evusheld:

  • You can’t have COVID-19 or have been recently exposed to someone with the virus.
  • You must have a health condition that prevents your body from developing a strong enough response to a COVID-19 vaccination.
  • You can’t receive a COVID-19 vaccine because of severe allergic reactions.
  • You must be age 12 or older and weigh at least 88 pounds.

StarMed Healthcare is offering the Evusheld treatment at each of its monoclonal treatment centers in Charlotte, Gastonia, Fayetteville, Jacksonville, and New Bern.

The drug is administered in two injections, one immediately after the other.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the Emergency Use Authorization for Evusheld in early December. AstraZeneca has agreed to supply the U.S. government with 700,000 doses of Evusheld.

Supplies are limited and a patient will require a provider evaluation prior to the drug being administered.

For additional information about COVID-19 treatment, testing and vaccinations, visit StarMed Healthcare’s website.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage graphic
Thousands without power as storms move through region
Futurecast
First Alert: Rain, storms, and snow possible through Monday morning
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Morning update: From summer to winter weather - just like that!
Babies from left to right: Zoey Thompson, Anaia Crespo, Jameson Yearwood
Novant Health welcomes first babies of 2022
Futurecast
First Alert Sunday: Rain, storms, and mountain snow all in the forecast

Latest News

Mecklenburg’s EMS agency is requesting federal help in the form of ambulance strike teams to...
Mecklenburg EMS requests federal assistance with ambulance strike teams due to COVID-19 surge
On the first day of 2022, North Carolina reported a record-breaking number of coronavirus cases...
N.C. again breaks record of new COVID-19 cases with over 19,600 positives on New Year’s Day
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. reports nearly 13,000 new COVID-19 cases, with record-high 27 percent positivity rate
Cars pack StarMed COVID-19 testing center, people wait for hours to get tested on Christmas Eve
Heavy rain, winds delay opening of StarMed’s COVID-19 testing sites in Charlotte