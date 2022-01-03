StarMed has new drug to help the immunocompromised avoid getting COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - StarMed Healthcare is offering the drug Evusheld to help people with suppressed immune systems avoid getting infected with COVID-19.

Evusheld is administered before a person gets infected, can reduce someone’s chance of getting COVID-19 by up to 83 percent and reduce their rate of death by up to 50 percent.

But not everyone is eligible for Evusheld:

You can’t have COVID-19 or have been recently exposed to someone with the virus.

You must have a health condition that prevents your body from developing a strong enough response to a COVID-19 vaccination.

You can’t receive a COVID-19 vaccine because of severe allergic reactions.

You must be age 12 or older and weigh at least 88 pounds.

StarMed Healthcare is offering the Evusheld treatment at each of its monoclonal treatment centers in Charlotte, Gastonia, Fayetteville, Jacksonville, and New Bern.

The drug is administered in two injections, one immediately after the other.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the Emergency Use Authorization for Evusheld in early December. AstraZeneca has agreed to supply the U.S. government with 700,000 doses of Evusheld.

Supplies are limited and a patient will require a provider evaluation prior to the drug being administered.

For additional information about COVID-19 treatment, testing and vaccinations, visit StarMed Healthcare’s website.

