Police: Registered sex offender arrested after peeping into occupied bathroom in Salisbury park

Willie Bernard Donaldson, 57, was charged.
Willie Bernard Donaldson, 57, was charged.(Salisbury Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A registered sex offender is facing new charges after police say he was peeping into an occupied bathroom in a park in Salisbury.

Police say a 14-year-old girl went into the bathroom at Bell Tower Green Park and saw a man now identified as Willie Bernard Donaldson, 57, in the stall next to her looking over the wall. It happened during the New Year’s Eve celebration at the park.

Donaldson was charged with one count of secretly peeping into an occupied room. Donaldson was jailed under a $1500 bond.

Donaldson is on the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry as the result of a 2005 conviction for attempted second degree rape in Mecklenburg County.

