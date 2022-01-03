N.C. inspectors: Depopulation needed due to critically low staffing levels in ‘unsafe’ Mecklenburg jail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina state inspectors have ruled the Mecklenburg County Jail unsafe, owing to critically low staffing levels.

State inspectors visited the jail in late December as part of an ongoing inspection.

That comes in the face of increased scrutiny from WBTV and other media outlets about conditions in the jail.

Late Monday afternoon, Mecklenburg County Sheriff Gary McFadden released preliminary findings from the ongoing state inspection.

Chris Wood, the Chief Jail inspector of the Construction Section of the Division of Health Service Regulation, says conditions at the jail are jeopardizing the safe custody, safety, health, or welfare of the inmates and detention staff.

During the Dec. 21, 2021 inspection, officials say conditions were found that that fail to meet some of the minimum standards for local confinement facilities in North Carolina.

During the semi-annual inspection coupled with an investigation into the recent incidents, it was reported to DHSR inspectors that staffing shortages leave doubt as to whether the inmates can be safely evacuated from the facility in the event of an emergency.

Inspectors say there has also been an increase in the number of incidents that have resulted in the injury of staff and inmates. There have been delays in response time providing assistance to staff to control the incidents and, in one case, medical attention to an injured staff member was delayed.

Due to the staffing shortages, inspectors say it has been determined that Mecklenburg County Jail Central should take immediate action to de-populate the facility to a level that can be managed by available staff.

When the DHSR investigation is complete, inspectors say they will recommend a manageable number of inmates the facility can house until staffing levels return closer to normal levels. Based on the information inspectors say they have received and reviewed thus far, their recommendation would be for a census of fewer than 1,000 inmates.

Based on the records inspectors reviewed, currently, the jail has approximately 1,407 inmates.

According to the most current COVID-19 outbreak report (COVID-19 Ongoing Outbreaks in Congregate Living Settings, dated Dec. 21, 2021), inspectors understand the jail has an ongoing outbreak with approximately 81 staff reported as infected and over one-fourth of its inmate population is currently reported as infected with COVID.

“This COVID-19 outbreak in MCJC staff exacerbates an already serious staffing shortage at MCJC. Given the staffing shortage, during our on-site inspection on Tuesday, we discussed with your staff actions that MCJC could take to decrease the current inmate census,” a ;etter from officials reads.

Sheriff McFadden said he is working to reduce the number of inmates at the jail to accommodate the decreased staffing.

DOCUMENT: MCSO response to NC Department of Health and Human Services findings

“In response to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services preliminary report, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is working to reduce the resident population inside the Mecklenburg County Detention Center - Central (MCDCC). We are currently working with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety on transferring residents that have been sentenced to DPS facilities. Furthermore, we will have discussions with the U.S. Marshals Service, District Attorney, Chief District Court Judge, and the Public Defender’s Office to identify defendants that may be eligible for release and have made a request to the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association to see if other counties may be able to house residents from Mecklenburg County,” a press release from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office read.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services presented the jail with a Notice of Determination due to the current staffing shortage.

Officials say Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office had already begun reducing the juvenile population and reallocating personnel from the Mecklenburg County Juvenile Detention Center to the MCDCC. Officials say Mandatory overtime and reallocation of personnel from other divisions across the organization have all been implemented to address the staffing shortages.

“We have been very transparent about the shortages facing the agency and we are exhausting all options to ensure the safety and security of MCDCC. These are unprecedented times. Our staff has worked through the COVID-19 Pandemic since the beginning of 2020. They are fatigued, coping with loss due to the virus or battling the virus themselves while still fulfilling their duties at MCSO. We must take all of these factors into account, but we will not cease in our efforts to adequately operate our detention facility,” Sheriff McFadden said.

WBTV is working to learn more about this developing story and how it will impact the safety of your neighborhood.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.