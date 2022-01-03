Midday Update: Rain, storms, snow move out; chilly temperatures move in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Just yesterday, we had temperatures in the 70s. We spent most of the night in the 50s. Today we will stay in the 40s.

Breezy and chilly

COLD tonight!

Showers possible Thursday

The system which brought a crazy mix of heavy rain, thunderstorms and winter weather has exited the region. Now the big story will be the chilly temperatures. The breeze this afternoon will finally allow things to dry out after they have been so wet for a few days.

On the other hand, the ground is saturated and has been for days. That means those gusty winds could also bring down trees and power lines. The winds will start to settle down this evening. Highs will remain in the 40s all afternoon.

Even colder air will work in tonight. Lows will fall to the mid-20s. While that isn’t unusual for January, it certainly isn’t what we’ve gotten used to over the past few weeks. Tuesday will be cool again with highs in the upper 40s. The winds will be much calmer though.

Wednesday and Thursday will be a tad milder. Highs return to the mid-50s, but not for long. A cold front on Thursday will bring a 30% chance for showers and will knock temps back to the upper 40s as we head for next weekend.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

