NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Midday Update: Rain, storms, snow move out; chilly temperatures move in

The breeze this afternoon will finally allow things to dry out after they have been so wet for a few days.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Just yesterday, we had temperatures in the 70s. We spent most of the night in the 50s. Today we will stay in the 40s.

  • Breezy and chilly
  • COLD tonight!
  • Showers possible Thursday

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

The system which brought a crazy mix of heavy rain, thunderstorms and winter weather has exited the region. Now the big story will be the chilly temperatures. The breeze this afternoon will finally allow things to dry out after they have been so wet for a few days.

On the other hand, the ground is saturated and has been for days. That means those gusty winds could also bring down trees and power lines. The winds will start to settle down this evening. Highs will remain in the 40s all afternoon.

The winds will start to settle down this evening.
The winds will start to settle down this evening.(Source: WBTV)

Even colder air will work in tonight. Lows will fall to the mid-20s. While that isn’t unusual for January, it certainly isn’t what we’ve gotten used to over the past few weeks. Tuesday will be cool again with highs in the upper 40s. The winds will be much calmer though.

Wednesday and Thursday will be a tad milder. Highs return to the mid-50s, but not for long. A cold front on Thursday will bring a 30% chance for showers and will knock temps back to the upper 40s as we head for next weekend.

Make it a great afternoon!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage graphic
Thousands without power as storms move through region
Futurecast
First Alert: Rain, storms, and snow possible through Monday morning
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Morning update: From summer to winter weather - just like that!
Babies from left to right: Zoey Thompson, Anaia Crespo, Jameson Yearwood
Novant Health welcomes first babies of 2022
Futurecast
First Alert Sunday: Rain, storms, and mountain snow all in the forecast

Latest News

Snow blanketed downtown Blowing Rock on Monday.
Snow falls in mountains, car gets stuck in floodwaters, power outages reported as storms move through area
Storms cause power outage throughout Charlotte area
Storms cause power outage throughout Charlotte area
Monday afternoon forecast
Midday Update: Rain, storms, snow move out; chilly temperatures move in
Snow falls up in the mountains
Snow falls up in the mountains