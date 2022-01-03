NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza

Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The third-largest pizza chain in the U.S. is raising the price of one of its most popular deals.

Little Caesars says its signature $5 Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza will now cost $5.55, an increase of 11%.

But the restaurant chain said the Hot-N-Ready will be better than ever.

The new version will be topped with 33% more pepperoni.

Little Caesars says the new price is a permanent change.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage graphic
Thousands without power as storms move through region
Futurecast
First Alert: Rain, storms, and snow possible through Monday morning
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Morning update: From summer to winter weather - just like that!
Babies from left to right: Zoey Thompson, Anaia Crespo, Jameson Yearwood
Novant Health welcomes first babies of 2022
Futurecast
First Alert Sunday: Rain, storms, and mountain snow all in the forecast

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
The crash happened on NC 90 near Lippard Farm Road around 8:25 a.m.
2 killed as car loses control on wet road, crashes head-on with box truck in Iredell Co.
A 5-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell into his house just after 5 a.m. Monday.
5-year-old boy dies after tree falls on metro Atlanta home
A burst of snow passed through the area during the mid-morning hours on Monday.
Variety of weather creates some problems, some happiness in Cabarrus and Rowan
Officials Morgan Lightner was hit by two vehicles that both left the scene as she attempted to...
Alabama woman survives car accident, killed by oncoming traffic