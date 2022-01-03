Humane Society of Charlotte shatters adoption goal number in 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Humane Society of Charlotte finished 2021 by breaking its adoption goal number with 3,431 adoptions throughout the year.

On New Year’s Eve, 10 pets were adopted for the final number.

The organization says each year they average just over 2,900 adoptions and in December 2020, they were short just one adoption from an all-time high of 3,000 annual adoptions.

This was the final year that HSC will be at its current location on Toomey Avenue. It will be transitioning to a new location on Berryhill Road in April. The new center will feature state-of-the-art dog and cat kennels with an infrastructure that has the ability to welcome more animals to the life-saving organization than ever before.

The HSC is currently conducting adoptions by appointment and animals can be viewed on its website.

