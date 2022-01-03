Heavy rain, winds delay opening of StarMed’s COVID-19 testing sites in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/AP) – StarMed’s COVID-19 testing sites in the Charlotte area will open later Monday because of heavy rain and strong winds.

A tweet from StarMed’s official Twitter account around 7:45 a.m. said all Charlotte area testing sites are operating on a three-hour delay Monday.

“We will reassess in 2 hours,” the tweet stated.

All Charlotte area testing sites are operating on a 3 hour delay due to high winds and rain. We will reassess in 2 hours. I’ll keep everyone updated. — StarMed Healthcare (@StarMedCare) January 3, 2022

StarMed officials later said that the Matthews Theatre, Barnette Elementary and Garinger High testing locations would remain closed on Monday.

UPDATE: Matthews Theatre, Barnette Elementary and Garinger High testing locations will remain closed today. — StarMed Healthcare (@StarMedCare) January 3, 2022

This comes as many across the Charlotte area are utilizing the testing sites amidst a rise in COVID-19 cases.

On New Year’s Day, more cars than normal stood in the StarMed testing line in Charlotte. Some waited nearly four hours to find out their results.

Despite high demand, the holiday weekend kept many local pharmacies closed and shortened hours for testing sites.

On Friday, New Year’s Eve, North Carolina health officials reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day, as approximately 19,174 people tested positive.

As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now considering including the negative test as part of its guidance after getting significant “pushback” on its updated recommendations last week.

