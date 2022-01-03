First Alert as snow, rain, heavy wind expected across the region

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A strong low-pressure system is bringing big-time impacts to the start of the first full week of 2022!

Morning commute impacts likely

Conditions gradually improve through the day

Much cooler week ahead

This will be a morning to take it easy on the roadways as heavy rain is bringing impacts to much of the area and snowfall is becoming more and more prominent in our mountain counties. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for that area due to the potential for three to six inches of snowfall, with higher totals are possible above 5,000 ft. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for our foothill counties where one to three inches of snow is possible. A transition to snow is possible even in the piedmont region today, but road impacts are unlikely at this time.

As the snow threat increases, our severe weather threat will decrease. Just stay weather aware until we can get this area of low pressure to move to the northeast. The area with the greatest threat for damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado is southeast of Interstate 85. In the meantime, wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible across much of the area! A Wind Advisory is in place for this reason as power outages and downed trees are already an issue heading out the door.

This is how the surface map is looking for the next 48 hours. (Source: WBTV)

Fortunately, this active weather won’t be around all day and gradual improvement is expected through the afternoon. Dress warmly, however, since we are done with the 70s and a much cooler forecast is ahead!

Morning lows in the mid 20s could cause refreezing issues on bridges and overpasses Tuesday before highs rebound to near 50 degrees. Expect more seasonal conditions through the rest of the 7-day forecast.

