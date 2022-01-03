First Alert: Rain, storms, and snow possible overnight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Heavy rain and strong storms are expected overnight, with a transition to snow in the NC mountains and foothills, with a rain-snow mix for the piedmont. Ashe, Watauga, and Avery counties are under a Winter Storm Warning above 3500 feet (3″ to 6″+), with a Winter Weather Advisory below 3500 feet (trace to 3″+ snowfall). A Flood Watch is in effect for areas east of I-77, where an additional 1″ to 2″ of rainfall is possible.

Winter Storm Warnings for the NC mountains overnight.

Winter Weather Advisories for the NC foothills and northern piedmont.

Slight risk for severe storms and flooding for the piedmont overnight.

Heavy rain and strong storms are expected overnight, especially for areas along and east of I-85. Some storms may have damaging winds or a brief spin-up tornado. Gusty winds will also develop across the WBTV viewing area, as a low pressure system moves along a cold front stretched across the Carolinas.

Watches and Warnings (WBTV)

Colder air will move in from west to east early Monday morning, transitioning rain to snow in the mountains and foothills. Some snow may even mix in with rain in the Charlotte Metro area by daybreak Monday, resulting in a slush on elevated surfaces. Use extreme caution if you have to travel overnight into early Monday morning, as some roads may be slippery. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 20s for the mountains, with upper 30s to near 40 degrees for the piedmont.

Precipitation is expected to taper off by the late morning and midday hours of Monday, with mostly sunny skies expected for Monday afternoon. You will need a jacket, as Monday will be a brisk day, with high temperatures ranging from the upper 40s around Charlotte, to lower 30s around Boone.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies develop for Tuesday and Wednesday, with high temperatures in the upper 40s for Tuesday, and lower 50s for Wednesday, with morning low temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

7 Day Forecast (WBTV)

Another cold front will move through by Thursday, with isolated rain possible, and a wintry mix to light snow possible in the NC mountains Thursday night into Friday morning. Thursday high temperatures will be in the 50s, with upper 40s by Friday and Saturday.

