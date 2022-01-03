NC DHHS Flu
Crash blocks two southbound lanes of I-77 at Cindy Lane in Charlotte

Slowdowns ahead of that accident are being seen as well.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash on Interstate 77 at Cindy Lane has closed some lanes of traffic.

That crash has blocked two southbound lanes of I-77 right before exit 13B to Interstate 85.

Check here for the latest traffic updates.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

