Crash blocks two southbound lanes of I-77 at Cindy Lane in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash on Interstate 77 at Cindy Lane has closed some lanes of traffic.

That crash has blocked two southbound lanes of I-77 right before exit 13B to Interstate 85.

Slowdowns ahead of that accident are being seen as well.

⚠️ Accident reports are climbing, especially on I-77. Ponding on the roadways is already a big concern.



This as snow is falling in the mountains & a severe threat remains in our SE counties!



Lots going on...



Tune in to @WBTV_News for live updates before you head out the door! pic.twitter.com/jiuBjDOjIm — Rachel Coulter WBTV (@Coulter_wx) January 3, 2022

