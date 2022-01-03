Burke County schools operating on two-hour delay due to winter weather threat
Daycare and buses will also operate two hours later than normal, district officials said.
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Winter weather has led to a two-hour delay for Burke County Public Schools on Monday.
According to an alert from the district, the delay is for students and staff due to the possibility of bad road conditions and winter weather.
