NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Burke County schools operating on two-hour delay due to winter weather threat

Daycare and buses will also operate two hours later than normal, district officials said.
Burke County Public Schools are operating on a two-hour delay Monday morning.
Burke County Public Schools are operating on a two-hour delay Monday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Winter weather has led to a two-hour delay for Burke County Public Schools on Monday.

According to an alert from the district, the delay is for students and staff due to the possibility of bad road conditions and winter weather.

Daycare and buses will also operate two hours later than normal, district officials said.

For a complete list of closings and delays, click here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Futurecast
First Alert: Rain, storms, and snow possible through Monday morning
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Morning update: From summer to winter weather - just like that!
Babies from left to right: Zoey Thompson, Anaia Crespo, Jameson Yearwood
Novant Health welcomes first babies of 2022
Futurecast
First Alert Sunday: Rain, storms, and mountain snow all in the forecast
CMS students and teachers will return to school Monday following the holiday break.
Safety top of mind as school set to resume for CMS students, teachers

Latest News

Power outage graphic
Thousands without power as storms move through region
Two lanes are closed following a crash at I-77 and Cindy Lane.
Crash blocks two southbound lanes of I-77 at Cindy Lane in Charlotte
Futurecast
First Alert: Rain, storms, and snow possible through Monday morning
Crash blocks two southbound lanes of I-77 at Cindy Lane in Charlotte
Crash blocks two southbound lanes of I-77 at Cindy Lane in Charlotte