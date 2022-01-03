Burke County schools operating on two-hour delay due to winter weather threat

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Winter weather has led to a two-hour delay for Burke County Public Schools on Monday.

According to an alert from the district, the delay is for students and staff due to the possibility of bad road conditions and winter weather.

Alert: Burke County Schools are on a two hour delay due winter weather: pic.twitter.com/4iGyKXmQhn — Abby (@abbytheodros) January 3, 2022

Daycare and buses will also operate two hours later than normal, district officials said.

For a complete list of closings and delays, click here.

