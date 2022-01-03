Blowing Rock businesses glad to see several inches of snow

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a winter wonderland in the mountains of North Carolina where several inches of snow fell.

This is the first snow of 2022, and the biggest since winter started in Blowing Rock.

Just yesterday some people were in shorts, but today they traded in shorts and t-shirts for coats and gloves.

Jack Hall, Owner of Sunset Tee’s & Hattery said “It’s nice, I like seeing the snow come back in.”

It’s a day that caught many visitors by surprise here in the mountain town with several inches of blowing snow.

Garrett Wood, who is visiting from Wilmington, NC with his family said “we were in shorts yesterday and we’re going to be sledding today. So how about that for a family trip to the mountains.”

Although some were not prepared, their goal was to see snow for the holiday.

“I have, my six-year-old daughter has never experienced snow and that’s one of the reasons we came up here on a hope and a prayer we’d see some and big man blessed us with a bunch of snow she had a big morning so far,” said Wood.

Olesya Milano, who is visiting from Louisiana said, “We came to visit North Carolina for the snow’s sake, and we are so happy to be here, so we really enjoyed the freeze.”

Andjelina Milano added, “It’s better than warm weather because in warm weather you sweat and I also love warm clothes.”

That excitement for snow and the quick change from spring-like weather this week has things busy at Sunset Tee’s and Hattery on Main Street.

Hall said, “selling the sleds and all that stuff you know and people looking for gloves and hats and jackets and so forth, that’s the best part.”

Jack Hall had the only business open with sleds and warm wear available for tourists.

“We live for out of towners, so they will always be coming up and that’s what we like and it’s you know, tourist destination, we always try to accommodate,” said Hall.

The snow season has been slow so far this year, but businesses are hopeful this is a good start to the New Year.

Sunset Tee’s and Hattery tell WBTV their business is set up so they can accommodate people through all types of weather.

