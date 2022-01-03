NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Betty White documentary coming to theaters Jan. 17

By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Despite the passing of the cultural icon on Friday, a documentary on Betty White is still coming to selected theaters in a special showing Jan. 17, the producers said.

“We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life – and experience what made her such a national treasure,” the producers said in a statement posted on Fathom Events.

“Betty White: A Celebration,” a special theatrical tribute, was originally intended to celebrate the star’s 100th birthday.

The tribute includes her final interview and classic moments from her many TV appearances, including “The Golden Girls,” “Hot in Cleveland” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

It also includes tributes from her famous friends, including Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett, Valerie Bettinelli and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Tickets are on sale at Fathom Events.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Futurecast
First Alert: Rain, storms, and snow possible through Monday morning
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Morning update: From summer to winter weather - just like that!
Babies from left to right: Zoey Thompson, Anaia Crespo, Jameson Yearwood
Novant Health welcomes first babies of 2022
Futurecast
First Alert Sunday: Rain, storms, and mountain snow all in the forecast
Power outage graphic
Thousands without power as storms move through region

Latest News

Harmony Montgomery, 7, was last seen at a Manchester home in October 2019.
Police: Girl last seen in 2019
A tree fell on a home on McCloud Street in Denver early Monday morning.
Tree falls on Denver home, car gets stuck in floodwaters in Charlotte as storms move through area
A dealership sign is seen outside of Honda certified used car dealership in Schaumburg, Ill.,...
$29,000 for an average used car? Would-be buyers are aghast
The U.S. Geological Survey says three quakes Monday in Kershaw County near Elgin registered...
First SC earthquake of 2022 reported in the Midlands
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Harry Reid of Nev., left, walks through the halls before a Senate...
Late Sen. Harry Reid to lie in state in US Capitol Rotunda