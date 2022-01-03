NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Apple becomes world’s 1st $3 trillion company

Apple has become the world's first $3 trillion company.
Apple has become the world's first $3 trillion company.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Apple is now the first publicly traded company to ever be worth $3 trillion.

Shares of the technology company were trading Monday at an all-time high of $182.88. The stock later pulled back from that level.

The company passed $2 trillion in 2020 and $1 trillion in 2018.

Apple shares rose 35% in 2021 partly due to the success of its iPhone 13, Apple Music and Apple TV+.

For context, Microsoft is worth about $2.5 trillion, Google owner Alphabet is worth around $2 trillion, and Amazon is worth around $1.7 trillion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage graphic
Thousands without power as storms move through region
Futurecast
First Alert: Rain, storms, and snow possible through Monday morning
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Morning update: From summer to winter weather - just like that!
Babies from left to right: Zoey Thompson, Anaia Crespo, Jameson Yearwood
Novant Health welcomes first babies of 2022
Snow blanketed downtown Blowing Rock on Monday.
Snow falls in mountains, car gets stuck in floodwaters, power outages reported as storms move through area

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
FILE - The "Siren" logo hangs outside a Starbucks coffee shop, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in...
Starbucks says employees must get vaccine or test weekly
President Joe Biden stressed plans to distribute $1 billion from the coronavirus relief package...
Biden: More competition in meat industry can ease food costs
Snow falls at the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital
Two hikers were rescued after being stranded for days in a snow-covered mountain territory in...
Family Speaks out after Oregon hikers rescued from wintery storm