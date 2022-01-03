NC DHHS Flu
2 killed as car loses control on wet road, crashes head-on with box truck in Iredell Co.

The crash happened on NC 90 near Lippard Farm Road around 8:25 a.m.(unsplash.com)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say two people are dead after a driver lost control of a car going too fast on a wet road and crashed head-on into a box truck in Iredell County Monday morning.

The crash happened on NC 90 near Lippard Farm Road around 8:25 a.m. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated the crash.

Troopers say a 2007 Infiniti G35 was headed west on NC 90, when it lost control, crossed lanes, and crashed head-on into a 2002 International box truck.

The driver of the Infiniti, 41-year-old Brandy Renee Redmon, and passenger, 16-year-old Kenyon Marquize Dulin, both died from their injuries at the scene. 

The driver of the truck was seriously injured and taken by Iredell County EMS to a trauma center.

Troopers say exceeding a safe speed for the conditions of the wet roadway and operating a vehicle with unsafe tires appear to be contributing circumstances on the part of the driver of the Infiniti, based on the initial investigation.

The road was closed for nearly three hours during the on-scene investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

